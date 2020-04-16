Four More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health say four men are among the most recent victims in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four deaths confirmed Thursday involve four men including two men in their 40s from Fort Worth and Mansfield and two men in their 60s from Fort Worth and an unincorporated part of the county.

Tarrant County now has 34 confirmed fatalities related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“These deaths continue to remind us that we are faced with a deadly disease,” saidTarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “As we suffer these losses we also are mindful of how important it is for us to continue our efforts to control the spread of this deadly virus.”

As of this writing the county has not confirmed any new cases of the disease Thursday, however those are typically released later in the afternoon. On Wednesday, the county confirmed 61 new cases for a total of 990 infections.

The county has also confirmed, through Wednesday, 157 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.