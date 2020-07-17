Denton

Four More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Denton State Supported Living Center

By Meredith Yeomans

denton state supported living center
NBC 5

After almost a month of no new COVID-19 cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center, more people are testing positive.

Four new cases have been confirmed since July 4, bringing the total to 67.

Angela Reynolds Biggs, the mother of resident Amber Reynolds, says she's concerned about another outbreak and not being there for her daughter if she tests positive.

“She doesn't understand. I will not be given any notice, they will not notify me, they don’t have to notify me according to the Denton State Supported Living Center. They could test her without me even knowing,” Biggs said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

return to school 10 mins ago

Some NTX School Districts Delay Return to Classroom in Favor of Online Learning, See a List Here

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

DSSLC is a state-run campus for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

In March, the facility had the largest single cluster of COVID-19 cases in Texas.

This article tagged under:

DentoncoronavirusCOVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us