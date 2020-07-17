Four More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed at Denton State Supported Living Center

After almost a month of no new COVID-19 cases at the Denton State Supported Living Center, more people are testing positive.



Four new cases have been confirmed since July 4, bringing the total to 67.

Angela Reynolds Biggs, the mother of resident Amber Reynolds, says she's concerned about another outbreak and not being there for her daughter if she tests positive.

“She doesn't understand. I will not be given any notice, they will not notify me, they don’t have to notify me according to the Denton State Supported Living Center. They could test her without me even knowing,” Biggs said.

DSSLC is a state-run campus for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

In March, the facility had the largest single cluster of COVID-19 cases in Texas.