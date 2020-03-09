Four Granbury couples who have been quarantined on the cruise ship Grand Princess are being treated well and waiting to learn when they can come home, according to one of them.

“We are all doing best we can,” Hood County realtor Steve Berry said via text message from the ship. “Holding up like a fish in a bowl while the world watches.”

The Grand Princess and its nearly 3,000 passengers docked Monday in Oakland after staying off the California coast. Those on board will be placed in quarantine for 14 days, health officials said, adding it could take three days to get everyone off the ship. At least 21 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Berry said in addition to the Granbury couples, he has met other North Texans on the ship from Dallas and Highland Village.

“We have been treated great by the crew and Captain Smith has done a remarkable job keeping us updated every 3-4 hours,” Berry wrote. “Since last Wednesday we have been confined to our rooms with no crew or passenger contact.”

When crew members bring meals, they set the food outside the cabin door, he said.

“Crew is wearing gloves and mask anytime they come to door,” he said. “We have masks to go to door to retrieve. I would say we might be safer than walking around the mall in metroplex.”

The most frustrating part was staying inside the small room, he said.

“It is becoming a struggle mentally,” he said.

Berry said he and his wife Joni and the other couples were uncertain of their immediate future after they dock but expected to remain on the ship for another night or two.

Photos: Four Granbury Couples on Quarantined Ship in California

“We are praying they consider us in our room for last five days along with the fact we have been on board for 17 days now,” he said. “If we have no symptoms or not asymptomatic why can’t we go to home quarantine.”

Former Hurst Fire Department Chief Rick Frye and his wife also are on the ship.

“The unknown is a little frustrating,” he said.

