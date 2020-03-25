coronavirus

Four Fort Worth Libraries, Goodwill to Collect PPE Donations

Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 06: A basket of smaller bottles of hand sanitizer in the coronavirus pop-up store by Adilisha Patrom, owner of the Suites DC, a co-working and event space across the street from Gallaudet University, who started her pop-up store that sells face masks, protective gloves, and hand sanitizer for customers concerned about the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in the NoMa neighborhood of Washington, DC on March 6, 2020. With the growing spread of the coronavirus around the world it is becoming harder and harder to find protective equipment and hand sanitizer around the country, especially the N95 protective face mask which Patrom is selling for $30, three times its regular cost. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

If you've been wondering where you donate First Aid supplies such as unused gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, the city of Fort Worth will accept those donations at four area libraries.

Donations can be dropped off curbside beginning Thursday, March 26, at four Fort Worth Public Library locations and area Goodwill Donation Centers.

Because of precautions medical personnel and individuals are taking to avoid the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), some items are in short supply. Please note that no homemade masks or previously used items will be accepted and that all donated items must be new and unopened.

The City of Fort Worth will collect the following:

  • Hand Sanitizer (of all sizes)
  • Antibacterial Soap
  • N95 Masks
  • Surgical Masks
  • Surgical Caps
  • Foot/Shoe Covers
  • Industrial Masks
  • Disinfectant Wipes
  • Medical Latex Free Gloves
  • Eye Protection Goggles
  • Medical Face Shields
  • Flocked swabs
  • Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods
  • Medical Protective Gowns (water resistant)
  • Disposable Food Grade Gloves
  • Thermometers (non-contact digital)

Any of the items above may be dropped off curbside, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through April 1, at these locations:

  • East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge Street
  • Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive
  • Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane
  • Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Boulevard

To find a Goodwill donation center near you, visit goodwillfortworth.org.

Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned according to current medical recommendations, and then distributed to essential personnel.

Please note that library staff are at the locations only to conduct the supply drive. No items may be checked out or returned at this time, and the buildings will remain closed to the public. For information about library services during the temporary building closures, please visit FortWorthLibrary.org.

