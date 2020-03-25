Four Fort Worth Libraries, Goodwill to Collect PPE Donations

If you've been wondering where you donate First Aid supplies such as unused gloves, masks and hand sanitizer, the city of Fort Worth will accept those donations at four area libraries.

Donations can be dropped off curbside beginning Thursday, March 26, at four Fort Worth Public Library locations and area Goodwill Donation Centers.

Because of precautions medical personnel and individuals are taking to avoid the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), some items are in short supply. Please note that no homemade masks or previously used items will be accepted and that all donated items must be new and unopened.

The City of Fort Worth will collect the following:

Hand Sanitizer (of all sizes)

Antibacterial Soap

N95 Masks

Surgical Masks

Surgical Caps

Foot/Shoe Covers

Industrial Masks

Disinfectant Wipes

Medical Latex Free Gloves

Eye Protection Goggles

Medical Face Shields

Flocked swabs

Powered air purifying respirators (PAPR) and PAPR hoods

Medical Protective Gowns (water resistant)

Disposable Food Grade Gloves

Thermometers (non-contact digital)

Any of the items above may be dropped off curbside, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through April 1, at these locations:

East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge Street

Northwest Branch Library, 6228 Crystal Lake Drive

Southwest Regional Library, 4001 Library Lane

Summerglen Branch Library, 4205 Basswood Boulevard

To find a Goodwill donation center near you, visit goodwillfortworth.org.

Donated items will be quarantined and cleaned according to current medical recommendations, and then distributed to essential personnel.

Please note that library staff are at the locations only to conduct the supply drive. No items may be checked out or returned at this time, and the buildings will remain closed to the public. For information about library services during the temporary building closures, please visit FortWorthLibrary.org.