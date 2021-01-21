Four COVID-19 Vaccine Hubs Open in Collin County

Four COVID-19 vaccine hubs are now operational in Collin County by appointment only, including two in McKinney, one in Allen and another in Frisco.

According to an email from Collin County Judge Chris Hill, Collin County Health Care Services and the city of McKinney will schedule vaccinations from the county's waitlist, while the city of Allen and Baylor Scott & White will schedule their own appointments (links are below).

Hill said CCHCS will administer 2,000 Moderna vaccines at a hub this week at the CCHCS clinic in McKinney. Next week the CCHCS hub will move to Plano's John Clark Stadium. All of this week's vaccines have been spoken for, Hill said in an email.

The city of McKinney, meanwhile, plans to administer an additional 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine this week at their hub at the McKinney ISD football stadium.

Hill said vaccine hubs operated by Collin County and the city of McKinney have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses of vaccine per day. With that in mind, CCHCS has requested the Texas Department of State Health Services provide them with 42,000 doses next week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week that the state expected to receive nearly 850,000 doses of vaccine this week (333,650 first doses and 509,400-second doses), though it's not yet clear how many of those doses will be allocated to Collin County.

Abbott said last week the state had 28 large-scale vaccine hubs spread out across the state and that this week that number jumped to 78 vaccine hubs. Altogether there will be 260 providers in 122 counties getting allocations this week as other providers continue providing vaccines using prior shipments.

"Because of our scaled-up capabilities of quickly providing these vaccinations, there is only one limitation that we have at this moment and time, that is an inadequate supply of vaccinations and that supply of vaccinations comes only from the federal government," Abbott said.

Back in Collin County, Allen firefighters are administering 2,000 doses of Moderna vaccine at the Allen ISD football stadium. The Allen Fire Department announced on social media that it would partner with the Allen Independent School District to use Eagle Stadium as an appointment-only, drive-thru vaccination site.

In Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Health are operating a Pfizer vaccine hub at their facility on Warren Parkway.

Hill said Collin County has also developed partnerships with 29 other local jurisdictions to provide the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible. Those jurisdictions are: Anna, Blue Ridge, Celina, Fairview, Farmersville, Frisco, Josephine, Lavon, Lowry Crossing, Lucas, McKinney, Melissa, Murphy, Nevada, New Hope, Parker, Plano, Princeton, Prosper, Richardson, Sachse, Saint Paul, Weston, and Wylie), four local school districts (Frisco ISD, McKinney ISD, Plano ISD, and Wylie ISD), and Collin College.

All vaccines, regardless of which organization is administering it, are by appointment only and no walk-ups will be allowed. To get an appointment, register at one of the links below.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.