Fort Worth to Scale Back COVID Vaccination, Testing Sites Next Week

Due to low demand, the city of Fort Worth is closing some COVID testing and vaccination centers next week.

In a statement Tuesday, the City of Fort Worth said it will end operations of select COVID-19 testing and vaccination centers due to low demand.

The below testing and vaccination operations will close beginning the week of Feb. 21:

Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex

Heritage Church of Christ

Como Community Center

Scarborough-Handley Field

Should the demand rise for these services, the city can respond quickly and reinstate the sites.

The City of Fort Worth said it will continue to offer the following services:

Vaccinations for special requests and pop-up events.

Vaccinations at First Street Mission homeless outreach every Wednesday.

Vaccinations for homebound residents every Thursday.

Targeted neighborhood outreach through canvassing, testing, and vaccination on Fridays and Saturdays, as scheduled.

Testing at TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

To learn more, contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 817-392-8478.