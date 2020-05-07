Fort Worth to Launch Post-COVID-19 Economic Task Force

Thursday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will unveil a task force designed to focus on recovery and growth of the local economy after the COVID-19 crisis. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article at 1 p.m.
The Fort Worth Now Initiative Task Force will be co-chaired by well-known business leaders Elaine Agather and John Goff.
“The task force will lead Fort Worth’s post-COVID response to stabilize and restore local businesses, while strategically targeting growth sectors to equitably advance Fort Worth’s economy,” Price’s office said in a press release. “Fort Worth Now is a public-private partnership comprised of formidable business and community leaders who will spearhead the next year of economic recovery and growth initiatives.”
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The 12-month initiative will also include one dedicated city staff member.