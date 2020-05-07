coronavirus

Fort Worth to Launch Post-COVID-19 Economic Task Force

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will unveil a task force designed to focus on recovery and growth of the local economy

By Larry Collins

Thursday, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price will unveil a task force designed to focus on recovery and growth of the local economy after the COVID-19 crisis. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article at 1 p.m.

The Fort Worth Now Initiative Task Force will be co-chaired by well-known business leaders Elaine Agather and John Goff.

“The task force will lead Fort Worth’s post-COVID response to stabilize and restore local businesses, while strategically targeting growth sectors to equitably advance Fort Worth’s economy,” Price’s office said in a press release. “Fort Worth Now is a public-private partnership comprised of formidable business and community leaders who will spearhead the next year of economic recovery and growth initiatives.”

The 12-month initiative will also include one dedicated city staff member.

