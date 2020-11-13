Fort Worth Taqueria Closes Dining Room to Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Whether called in, picked up, or delivered out, every order at Fort Worth’s Frezko Taco Spot not only matters. In 2020, it could be key to survival.

“It hasn’t been easy for six months. It’s been real tough,” said owner Eliazar Salinas.

Even so, Salinas decided Thursday morning that rather than wait for new restrictions amid another surge in COVID-19 cases, he’d voluntarily close his dining room.

“I know a lot of small businesses can’t do what I’m doing. I mean even for us it’s hard. But I just feel like I’m obligated to give back to the community and to protect my community,” said Salinas.

This week, both Tarrant County’s and Dallas County’s leaders have pled with the governor for the ability to put restrictions in place they say will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, they’re urging personal responsibility.

But how do we know if we’re making the safest decisions?

Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases Prathit Kulkarni said we need to consider a few things.

"Everything has to be done with kind of a risk-benefit calculation,” said Kulkarni.

Beyond age and health condition, he said that includes whether masks will stay on the entire time and whether there's at least six feet between you and the next person.

“If you go to the grocery store and everyone’s staying apart and everyone’s wearing a mask all the time, that’s probably relatively low risk of spreading the infection. On the other hand, more densely packed areas, where people aren’t wearing masks, prove highest risk,” said Kulkarni.

He believes that includes indoor dining, which is a risk Salinas isn’t willing to take.

"I'd rather be dead broke and lose my business before I get someone sick here and someone dies from my company. I just couldn't live with myself,” said Salinas.

Frezko Taco Spot remains open for drive-through, take out and delivery service.

