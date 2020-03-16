Fort Worth Restaurants Innovate Amid COVID-19 Worries

Amid growing concern surrounding the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, few industries are being hit harder than restaurants.

“I think about each and every one of them, you have too,” said Enchilada Ole owner Mary Perez of her staff.

Perez has been forced to innovate in recent days, opening up her menu and beginning curbside pickup and delivery, which is a first.

“When you are locally owned you can cook whatever you want, of course, we are known for enchiladas but if we have to do breakfast tacos to keep that income coming in and people picking up then we will do breakfast tacos,” Perez said.

Down the sidewalk is another locally owned restaurant, ‘Greek House,’ which has also become increasingly dependent on to-go orders.

“I’m very worried and I just keep praying for everybody,” co-owner Azan Sawdagar said.

Perez said she has also taken it upon herself to make sure those that choose to dine-in are in a safe environment. In recent days, tables have been spaced out, plastic silverware has replaced metal and her staff now wears gloves.

All the while, Perez remains hopeful that her business and the others like it will survive.

“We are fighters and we are going to fight through this thing,” she said.