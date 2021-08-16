Fort Worth Reopens 8 Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites

Fort Worth is reopening eight COVID-19 mobile testing sites due to a "concerning uptick in cases tied to the Delta variant in recent weeks," the city said Monday.

The city also said it "anticipated" maintaining the mobile testing sites for the next few weeks.

Saliva COVID-19 tests will be administered at no cost to anybody, no appointment needed, in their vehicles at the following testing sites this week:

Tuesday

FWISD Scarborough-Handley Fieldhouse, 6201 Craig St., 8-11 a.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., 2-5 p.m.

Wednesday

City of Fort Worth Northside Service Center, 309 Hillshire Drive, 8-11 a.m.

TEXRail North Side Station, 3001 Decatur Ave., 2-5 p.m.

Thursday

La Gran Plaza, 4200 South Freeway, 8-11 a.m.

Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3208 Wilbarger St., 2-5 p.m.

Friday

Christ Church Assembly of God, 5301 Altamesa Blvd., 8-11 a.m.

Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway 2-5 p.m.

Anyone needing assistance accessing a free COVID-19 test can contact the COVID-19 hotline or call 817-392-8478, the city said.