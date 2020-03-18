Fort Worth Police Make Changes Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The Fort Worth Police Department has announced changes to procedure to battle to spread of the coronavirus.

“Over the next several weeks, the police department will need to make adjustments to how certain services are made available and how we carry out certain daily functions,” Fort Worth Police said via e-mail.

The following changes are being implemented immediately and will be reevaluated as the situation requires:

The police department will not be offering public fingerprinting services until further notice.

Our Records Division will not accept walk-up requests for offense and accident reports. Those reports will only be available online at the following links.

Communications personnel will encourage people to file offense reports by phone or online. To assist with staffing the Data Reporting Unit in anticipation of the higher volume of reports, light-duty personnel may be temporarily reassigned to DRU.

ONLINE: Obtain a copy of reports.

ONLINE: Accident reports are available here.