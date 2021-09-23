Fort Worth Opens COVID-19 Vaccination and Booster Shot Drive Through Site

In south Fort Worth at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and more.

"I came to get my booster shot," Yolanda Rodriguez who was in line said.

She and several others were getting their Pfizer booster shot for various reasons.

"I was hospitalized for 12 days and no it's nothing to play with so please go get your shots," Rodriguez said.

"I got it because I want to be safe," Calvin Scott who got his booster said.

The mass drive-through site is run by the city of Fort Worth. City health leaders anticipate more people and younger kids will soon be eligible for booster shots.

So, they wanted easy access for people.

"Instead of having to go to a clinic where you park, walk-in, be in a confined space with other people, this is just a safer and more convenient way to do it," City of Fort Worth Code Compliance and Public Health Director Brandon Bennet said.

Vince Sims / NBC 5 News

Fort Worth also wanted an easy process. You do not have to live in Fort Worth to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot.

"You don't need an appointment,” Bennet said. “Just show up. Prove who you are. It doesn't have to be a driver's license it could be a library card. We are not going to charge you anything and you don't have to show proof of insurance."

Immunocompromised patients can get the Pfizer booster shot. First and second doses are available for people 12 and older.

People in line today appreciate the easy process.

"There was no doubt in my mind,” Rodriguez said. “I was going to get the booster and it was just a matter of where and when. And this was perfect because there was nobody in line."

"Simple and easy and better to be safe than sorry," Scott said.

The vaccination and booster shot site is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fort Worth is prepared to operate the site until the end of the year or longer if needed.

Tarrant County Department of Health has a long list of locations posted on its website. They also advised you check with your local pharmacy. There are about 150 in Tarrant County that offer the vaccine.

To learn more about Fort Worth COVID-19 vaccine locations click here.