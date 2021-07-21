Fort Worth

Fort Worth Offering COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

The city of Fort Worth is offering several community clinics this week for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

WEDNESDAY

  • Iglesia Templo de Jerusalen, 2421 NW 18th St., 2 to 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

  • La Gran Plaza (next to Dollar Tree), 4200 South Freeway, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Beth Eden Baptist Church, 3209 Wilbarger St., 2 to 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

  • Southwest Community Center, 6300 Welch Ave, 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Heritage Church of Christ, 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway, 2 to 4 p.m.
  • Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex, 505 W. Felix St., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The majority of the clinics are for adults age 18 and up, but parents or guardians of children ages 12 to 17 may call 817-392-8478 for options.

To register and check upcoming vaccination clinic schedules, visit the city of Fort Worth website.

