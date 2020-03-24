coronavirus

Fort Worth Nonprofit Restaurant Ready to Serve Free Meals

By Deborah Ferguson

The Taste Community Restaurant in Fort Worth is among those now closed. Even so, cooks are in the kitchen getting meals ready for pick-up.
Taste Project

The Taste Community Restaurant in Fort Worth is among those now closed. Even so, cooks are in the kitchen getting meals ready for pick-up.

There's a real concern to make sure people don't go hungry, and a nonprofit is ready to serve those who need a meal.

The Taste Community Restaurant in Fort Worth is among those now closed. Even so, cooks are in the kitchen getting meals ready for pick-up.

Anyone who needs a meal can pick one up from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. at the restaurant at 1200 South Main Street. The free meals are available Tuesday through Sunday.

Taste Community Restaurant is run by the nonprofit Taste Project. Guests pay what they can afford.

“Unlike traditional nonprofits, the vast majority of our revenue budget is dependent on full operation of our program: Taste Community Restaurant. It is a significant financial challenge for us to be closed during this time, but a necessary step for our community as we help to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Julie Williams with Taste Project.

Williams encourages the community to buy meal tokens from the website as a pledge to return when it reopens.  

