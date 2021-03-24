Fort Worth, MedStar Host Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Wednesday

A one-day event is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Fort Worth with no appointments necessary.

The vaccine clinic is organized by the City of Fort Worth and MedStar and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Handley Meadowbrook Community Center. Click here to get directions.

Up to 1,000 vaccines will be available, organizers said. You must be eligible to receive the vaccine under current state guidelines.

Those eligible include:

Frontline health care workers.

Residents of long-term care facilities.

People 50 years old and above.

People 18 years old and above with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus.

School and child care personnel.

MedStar's flyer announcing the clinic did not provide information on which type of vaccine would be administered at Wednesday's clinic.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

County health departments have launched waitlists for those who wish to be inoculated and eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and child care and education staff.

You can register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.