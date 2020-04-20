Fort Worth Mayor Self-Isolating After Exposure to Coronavirus

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced Monday that she is self-isolating at home with her husband after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Price told viewers that she was informed through the county's contract tracing system that she was recently in close contact with an individual who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Price made the announcement during a Facebook like video update from her home.

Price said she currently has no symptoms and will be tested for coronavirus on Tuesday morning.

The City of Fort Worth confirmed after the mayor's Facebook live that a member of the team working within the Joint Emergency Operations Center (JEOC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

City officials said everyone who had direct contact with the positive employee has been notified and will undergo testing.

“Our JEOC has been prepared to respond to anyone within the JEOC testing positive by having rotating shifts, limited interaction/contact, social distancing at workstations, and more,” said City Manager David Cooke.

“This unfortunate positive test shows that no one is immune to the virus and everyone needs to remain vigilant and stay safe,” Cooke added.

The mayor encouraged people that feel sick to stay home and track your symptoms.