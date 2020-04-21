Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Tests Negative for Coronavirus

On Tuesday night, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced that she tested negative for coronavirus.

On Monday, Price said she was self-isolating at home with her husband after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. The City of Fort Worth later confirmed that a member of the team working within the Joint Emergency Operations Center (JEOC) tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning.

After receiving the negative test results Tuesday, Price said she and her husband will continue to self-isolate at home and track any symptoms they observe.

