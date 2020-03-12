coronavirus

Fort Worth ISD Schools Undergo Deep Cleaning During Spring Break

There are no plans to extend spring break past this week, district officials said Thursday

By Lili Zheng

Every campus within the Fort Worth Independent School District is undergoing a deep cleaning while students and staff are on their spring break holiday.
NBC 5 News

Every campus within the Fort Worth Independent School District is undergoing a deep cleaning while students and staff are on their spring break holiday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Every campus within the Fort Worth Independent School District is undergoing a deep cleaning while students and staff are on their spring break holiday.

“We have been working since the kids went on spring break last Friday, and we’ll be working right up through Sunday to make sure every campus has been cleaned beyond the normal cleaning process so that we have a ground zero,” district spokesman Clint Bond said.

There are 143 campuses within the district and every single one is getting cleaned from floor to ceiling amid coronavirus concerns. Bond stressed the process in no way implies any infectious situation is currently or has occurred at any of the campuses.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 33 mins ago

What to Look for When Stocking Up for Self-Quarantine

Kenny Chesney 1 hour ago

Kenny Chesney Postpones Concert in Arlington

“This is basically just to give us a baseline to say when your children come back, we have cleaned the school as best we can and we’re ready to start,” he said.

Photos: Fort Worth ISD Schools Undergo Deep Cleaning During Spring Break

At the Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary School on Thursday, there were about a dozen workers cleaning classrooms, bathrooms, high-touch areas and air vents.

“We asked for some help with our staff. We have custodial staff who are working but we needed some extra help from bus drivers. Bus drivers not only clean their own busses, which they do on a daily basis, but they have volunteered to be here,” Bond explained. “They’re getting paid to be here during their spring break, but they have pitched in to help with the district and to help us clean.”

As of right now, there is no plan to extend spring break past this week, Bond said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFort Worth ISDdeep clean
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us