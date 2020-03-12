Every campus within the Fort Worth Independent School District is undergoing a deep cleaning while students and staff are on their spring break holiday.

“We have been working since the kids went on spring break last Friday, and we’ll be working right up through Sunday to make sure every campus has been cleaned beyond the normal cleaning process so that we have a ground zero,” district spokesman Clint Bond said.

There are 143 campuses within the district and every single one is getting cleaned from floor to ceiling amid coronavirus concerns. Bond stressed the process in no way implies any infectious situation is currently or has occurred at any of the campuses.

“This is basically just to give us a baseline to say when your children come back, we have cleaned the school as best we can and we’re ready to start,” he said.

Photos: Fort Worth ISD Schools Undergo Deep Cleaning During Spring Break

At the Leadership Academy at John T. White Elementary School on Thursday, there were about a dozen workers cleaning classrooms, bathrooms, high-touch areas and air vents.

“We asked for some help with our staff. We have custodial staff who are working but we needed some extra help from bus drivers. Bus drivers not only clean their own busses, which they do on a daily basis, but they have volunteered to be here,” Bond explained. “They’re getting paid to be here during their spring break, but they have pitched in to help with the district and to help us clean.”

As of right now, there is no plan to extend spring break past this week, Bond said.