Fort Worth ISD Offering Staff Cash to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

The Fort Worth Independent School District is offering cash incentives to teachers who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

District employees who voluntarily provide proof of full vaccination by Nov. 15 will receive a $500 stipend this December, the district announced.

All full-time, part-time and substitute employees are eligible. Read more information about eligibility on the district's website.

Trustees approved a resolution supporting the vaccine initiative during Tuesday's meeting. The program is meant to promote the health and safety of students, staff and visitors while also promoting district data-gathering that can help contact tracing, the district said.

The district will also give staff stipends ranging from $500 to $1,000 "to acknowledge their work, courage and sacrifice throughout the pandemic."

Vaccine incentives remain a topic of discussion among school leaders across the country. In the Dallas ISD, both teachers and students who get vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible for incentives.



