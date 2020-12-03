Fort Worth ISD Leader Wants Educators To Be Among First Vaccinated for COVID-19

State officials have formed a committee to determine who will have priority access to the initial 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that are expected to be delivered later this month, and the head of the Fort Worth Independent School District is working to ensure that educators are among those first in line.

"Our campus-based educators are on the front lines every day," Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner wrote in a letter to the governor Wednesday. "We, the superintendents of the Texas Urban Council, would urge you to include our teachers and principals in the initial distribution of COVID vaccine."

Scribner wrote the governor on behalf of Fort Worth ISD and the Texas Urban Council, a coalition of superintendents from some of Texas' largest school districts including Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Austin ISD, Houston ISD and San Antonio ISD, among others. Scribner is the Chair of the organization.

"[Teachers] are public servants who are doing their very best to keep children safe and educated, and their work has lasting implications for generations of Texans to come," Scribner noted.

It has already been established that many of those who receive the initial delivery of the vaccine will include front-line medical professionals, first responders, and patients in long-term care facilities.