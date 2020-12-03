Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Leader Wants Educators To Be Among First Vaccinated for COVID-19

Kent Scribner wrote Governor Greg Abbott to persuade him to consider teachers, principals for priority vaccination

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

State officials have formed a committee to determine who will have priority access to the initial 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine that are expected to be delivered later this month, and the head of the Fort Worth Independent School District is working to ensure that educators are among those first in line.

"Our campus-based educators are on the front lines every day," Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner wrote in a letter to the governor Wednesday. "We, the superintendents of the Texas Urban Council, would urge you to include our teachers and principals in the initial distribution of COVID vaccine."

Scribner wrote the governor on behalf of Fort Worth ISD and the Texas Urban Council, a coalition of superintendents from some of Texas' largest school districts including Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD, Austin ISD, Houston ISD and San Antonio ISD, among others. Scribner is the Chair of the organization.

"[Teachers] are public servants who are doing their very best to keep children safe and educated, and their work has lasting implications for generations of Texans to come," Scribner noted.

It has already been established that many of those who receive the initial delivery of the vaccine will include front-line medical professionals, first responders, and patients in long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 Resources

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus testing Jun 23

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth ISDFort WorthCOVID-19educationcovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us