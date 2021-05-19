Fort Worth ISD Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on School Campuses

Wednesday, Fort Worth ISD will host more than a dozen vaccine clinics at school campuses across the district.
Perrone Pharmacy has partnered with FWISD to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older, with the permission of parents.
From 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. vaccine clinics are planned at the following schools:
- Arlington Heights HS
- North Side HS
- Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS
- R.L. Paschal HS
- O.D. Wyatt HS
- South Hills HS
- Western Hills HS
- Amon Carter-Riverside HS
- Paul Laurence Dunbar HS
- Trimble Tech HS
- Benbrook Middle-High School
- Polytechnic HS
- Southwest HS
- Eastern Hills HS
The second dose of Pfizer will be provided three weeks after the first, beginning June 9.