Fort Worth ISD Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on School Campuses

Wednesday, Fort Worth ISD will host more than a dozen vaccine clinics at school campuses across the district.

Perrone Pharmacy has partnered with FWISD to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older, with the permission of parents.

From 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. vaccine clinics are planned at the following schools:

Arlington Heights HS

North Side HS

Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS

R.L. Paschal HS

O.D. Wyatt HS

South Hills HS

Western Hills HS

Amon Carter-Riverside HS

Paul Laurence Dunbar HS

Trimble Tech HS

Benbrook Middle-High School

Polytechnic HS

Southwest HS

Eastern Hills HS

The second dose of Pfizer will be provided three weeks after the first, beginning June 9.