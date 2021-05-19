Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD Holds COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics on School Campuses

Perrone Pharmacy has partnered with Fort Worth ISD to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older

By Larry Collins

Picture of Fort Worth ISD
NBC 5 News

Wednesday, Fort Worth ISD will host more than a dozen vaccine clinics at school campuses across the district.

Perrone Pharmacy has partnered with FWISD to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and older, with the permission of parents.

From 3:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. vaccine clinics are planned at the following schools:

  • Arlington Heights HS
  • North Side HS
  • Diamond Hill-Jarvis HS
  • R.L. Paschal HS
  • O.D. Wyatt HS
  • South Hills HS
  • Western Hills HS
  • Amon Carter-Riverside HS
  • Paul Laurence Dunbar HS
  • Trimble Tech HS
  • Benbrook Middle-High School
  • Polytechnic HS
  • Southwest HS
  • Eastern Hills HS

The second dose of Pfizer will be provided three weeks after the first, beginning June 9.

