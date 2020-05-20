Fort Worth ISD Changes Memorial Day “Meals to Go” Schedule

Fort Worth ISD will not distribute "Meals to Go" on Monday, May 25 in order to observe Memorial Day.

According to Fort Worth ISD, due to the holiday, meals that were originally distributed from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday will now be distributed on Tuesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 28.

“Meals to Go” will resume its general operating dates and hours the following week.

Fort Worth ISD's meal distribution service is offered at 18 school sites across the city. This service provides six meals per child on each distribution day.

Fort Worth ISD said that the two day-a-week schedule was implemented because it increases social distancing practices, reduced employee interaction time, and supports the City of Fort Worth’s Safer at Home resolution.

The two day-a-week schedule also promotes parent and student engagement in online learning because meals do not have to be picked up daily, the District said.

A complete list of all “Meals To Go” sites can be found at www.fwisd.org/mealstogo.