coronavirus

Fort Worth ISD Changes Memorial Day “Meals to Go” Schedule

Due to the holiday, meals that were originally distributed on Monday will now be distributed on Tuesday, May 26

FWISD Building
NBC 5 News

Fort Worth ISD will not distribute "Meals to Go" on Monday, May 25 in order to observe Memorial Day.

According to Fort Worth ISD, due to the holiday, meals that were originally distributed from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday and Thursday will now be distributed on Tuesday, May 26 and Thursday, May 28.

“Meals to Go” will resume its general operating dates and hours the following week.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 16 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Arlington 20 mins ago

8-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by SUV in Arlington

Fort Worth ISD's meal distribution service is offered at 18 school sites across the city. This service provides six meals per child on each distribution day.

Fort Worth ISD said that the two day-a-week schedule was implemented because it increases social distancing practices, reduced employee interaction time, and supports the City of Fort Worth’s Safer at Home resolution.

The two day-a-week schedule also promotes parent and student engagement in online learning because meals do not have to be picked up daily, the District said.

A complete list of all “Meals To Go” sites can be found at www.fwisd.org/mealstogo.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMemorial Day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us