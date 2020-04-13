Fort Worth ISD Changes “Meals To Go” Schedule to Improve Safety for All Involved

The Fort Worth ISD is changing its student “Meals To Go” program in order to improve the safety of those involved.

Beginning the week of April 13, the schedule will be adjusted from daily distributions on Monday through Friday to a two-day a week schedule, with distributions on Monday and Thursday.

According to Fort Worth ISD, this will improve the efficiency of providing meals to children while better practicing CDC social distancing guidelines.

The first distribution day under this new schedule will take place on Tuesday, April 14 because Monday is a student holiday. The second meal distribution day will be Thursday, April 16.

The regular Monday and Thursday distribution cycle will begin the week of April 20.

Fort Worth ISD said that it has decided to implement this change because it: