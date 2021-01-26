Fort Worth Infant Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths in Tarrant County

On Tuesday, Tarrant County health officials announced 29 more deaths related to COVID-19, including one infant boy.

Due to privacy reasons, information released was limited. However, a spokesperson from Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the child was a Fort Worth boy “under the age of 10” who had underlying health conditions. Kim Brown, a spokesperson for Cook Children’s Medical Center, confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that the child reported among Tuesday’s deaths was a patient at their hospital and was under the age of 1.

Vinny Taneja, director of Tarrant County Public Health, described the child’s death as “heartbreaking”.

“This is our second pediatric death and this the first “under 10” age group. The other one we reported a few weeks ago was between 10 and 20,” Taneja said Tuesday. “That’s very heartbreaking. I mean, it’s one thing to get an illness and recover but to lose a child to a preventable illness, it breaks my heart. It should not happen.”

At a commissioners court briefing Tuesday, Taneja reported a downward trend of hospitalizations and testing positivity rates in Tarrant County. All indicators used to measure the COVID-19 outbreak are down, Taneja said.

“During the holidays, there were a lot of shoppers out with no mask. Now you go to the store, there’s a lot of people with masks,” he said. “On top of that, mid-December is when the first doses of vaccine out. Public Health got it around the 23rd of December. We’ve given out around 100,000 doses. Even though it’s not the complete series, we know that even a half series is quite effective because a complete series is 95% effective.”

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Even so, he cautioned the county was still in the “red zone” as indicated by federal guidelines.

“Now that we’re turning the tide and coming lower, of course, we’re happy that the trend is downward. If you look relatively at where we are, case rates are high. Every indicator is still at a very high level. So, it’s not like the outbreak is done,” he said. “But because for the last two weeks, we’re heading in the right direction and all of the indicators are in the right direction, I’m feeling optimistic that we’re about to catch a break.”

Demand for the vaccine is high, Taneja said. According to Tarrant County Public Health, there are more than 417,000 registered and waiting for a vaccine. Of that, 82% are currently eligible for one.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said as of Tuesday, about 23,000 more doses have been delivered along with ‘second dose’ shots. It’s his hope the county will have drive-thru vaccination sites, he said.

“That’s what we’ve charged UNT to help us with,” he said. “Not only to help us with fixing and identifying sites but also in helping enlist volunteers and staff.”

As of Tuesday, Tarrant County has 2,101 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 154,975 people have recovered.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.