Fort Worth Hosts Virtual Town Hall to ‘Dispel Myths, Share Facts About the Vaccine'

Fort Worth District 8 Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray and pharmacist Gabretta Guerin will hold a virtual town hall this week to dispel myths and share facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The virtual town hall will be on Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m. The event will last about 90 minutes and be held on Zoom and simulcast on the city's website, Facebook page, and on the city's cable channel.

Questions will be taken and answered during the meeting. Questions can also be submitted beforehand by emailing FHConnection@fortworthtexas.gov.

The presentation will be recorded and posted on YouTube afterward.

The register for the town hall on Zoom, the meeting ID is 962 5604 5630 and the call-in number is 346-248-7799.