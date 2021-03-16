Fort Worth

Fort Worth Hosts Virtual Town Hall to ‘Dispel Myths, Share Facts About the Vaccine'

The virtual town hall meeting will be held on March 18 at 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of vials of the COVID-19 vaccine

Fort Worth District 8 Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray and pharmacist Gabretta Guerin will hold a virtual town hall this week to dispel myths and share facts about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The virtual town hall will be on Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m. The event will last about 90 minutes and be held on Zoom and simulcast on the city's website, Facebook page, and on the city's cable channel.

Questions will be taken and answered during the meeting. Questions can also be submitted beforehand by emailing FHConnection@fortworthtexas.gov.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Hospitalizations in Texas From COVID-19 Continue to Drop

McKinney 20 hours ago

City of McKinney to Close COVID-19 Vaccination Hubs by End of April

The presentation will be recorded and posted on YouTube afterward.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The register for the town hall on Zoom, the meeting ID is 962 5604 5630 and the call-in number is 346-248-7799.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcovid-19 vaccineTown HallKelly Allen GrayGabretta Guerin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us