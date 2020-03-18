Fort Worth Fire Department Implements New Procedures Due to Coronavirus

The Fort Worth Fire Department is taking new steps to protect its firefighters and paramedics.

The department will work to limit exposure to any possible coronavirus by only sending one crew member into situations to evaluate. That one crew member will wear a P100 mask and will carry in as little equipment as possible.

If there is any reason to believe the call may be related to COVID-19, the crew members will add a gown or Tyvek suit.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott