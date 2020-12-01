Fort Worth Extends Mask Mandate Through March 2

The Fort Worth City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an extension of the city's face mask mandate, initially issued in August, through March 2.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who returned to work this week after her own battle with COVID-19, issued the mask mandate in an Aug. 2 executive order. On Aug. 25, the council approved an extension through Dec. 1.

The move by the city council comes just days after the Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an extension to its COVID-19 disaster declaration Tuesday to Feb. 28, effectively extending Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley's mask mandate for businesses until the same day.

The county's mask mandate was first put into place in June. Judge Whitley reminded people Tuesday, it applies to businesses.

"It doesn’t pertain to us individuals who are out and about. It only pertains to businesses and their owners," Whitley said. "I want to stay focused on Tarrant County. I want to focused on those folks who I respect and trust and who know really don’t to have a dollar in the game. I want to talk to the CEOs. I want to talk with the cities."

The moves by the city and county come as Tarrant County added 1,401 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.

