Fort Worth Distillery Shifts Focus to Sanitizer Production Amid Coronavirus Response

Fort Worth's Blackland Distillery tasting room has temporarily closed its doors and is shifting its production from alcohol to hand sanitizer.

The business said on a Facebook post that it is making the move " because it's important to the health and safety of our community." TexMalt has agreed to donate the grain needed to make hand sanitizer and Blackland will donate as much of the sanitizer as possible to local hospitals and the medical community and shelters.

The public will be able to purchase bottles beginning Monday, March 23, 2020 at the tasting room between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. The sanitizer will be sold in 8 ounce bottles for $7 and each customer will be limited to two bottles each. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to organizations in DFW with a need.

Blackland said the sanitizer follows Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization Guidelines and will be made with 71% ethanol, vegetable glycerin. 29% reverse osmosis water and will be infused with Blackland Gin Botanicals. So far, owner Markus Kypreos said the distillery has been inundated with requests for the hand sanitizer.

The distillery will also provide a free bottle of sanitizer to anyone who purchases a bottle of spirits. Kypreos said they will also be donating a bottle to each restaurant, bar or store that sells Blackland Distillery spirits.