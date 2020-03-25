Fort Worth Distillery Distributes More than 1,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

Blackland Distillery has distributed more than 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer since it shifted its focus last week from producing alcohol. The Fort Worth Cocktail Lounge is temporarily closed to the public amid Coronavirus restrictions. Blackland is using grain donated by Fort Worth craft malt house TexMalt to create the gin-scented sanitizer.

The sanitizer went on sale Monday to the public and is donating as much hand sanitizer as possible to local organizations.

Blackland has donated bottles to the following organizations:

Tarrant County Food Bank

One Safe Place

Meals on Wheels

Presbyterian Night Shelter

Benbrook ER

North Texas EMS

Diabetes & Endocrinology of Tarrant County

Children's Lighthouse

Fort Worth PD

Southlake PD

Haltom City PD

Joshua Fire Department

The sanitizer is sold in 8oz bottles for $7 at the distillery on Weisenberger Street during its limited hours (Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Guests who purchase Blackland spirits will receive a free bottle of hand sanitizer. Products are limited to two per customer, per day. Blackland will also provide hand sanitizer to bars and restaurants that carry their spirits.

Organizations can request a donation by emailing info@blacklandfw.com.