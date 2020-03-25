coronavirus

Fort Worth Distillery Distributes More than 1,000 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer

A dozen DFW area organizations benefit from donations

By Paige Bacon

Blackland Distillery

Blackland Distillery has distributed more than 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer since it shifted its focus last week from producing alcohol. The Fort Worth Cocktail Lounge is temporarily closed to the public amid Coronavirus restrictions. Blackland is using grain donated by Fort Worth craft malt house TexMalt to create the gin-scented sanitizer.

The sanitizer went on sale Monday to the public and is donating as much hand sanitizer as possible to local organizations.

Blackland has donated bottles to the following organizations:

  • Tarrant County Food Bank
  • One Safe Place
  • Meals on Wheels
  • Presbyterian Night Shelter
  • Benbrook ER
  • North Texas EMS
  • Diabetes & Endocrinology of Tarrant County
  • Children's Lighthouse
  • Fort Worth PD
  • Southlake PD
  • Haltom City PD
  • Joshua Fire Department

The sanitizer is sold in 8oz bottles for $7 at the distillery on Weisenberger Street during its limited hours (Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Guests who purchase Blackland spirits will receive a free bottle of hand sanitizer. Products are limited to two per customer, per day. Blackland will also provide hand sanitizer to bars and restaurants that carry their spirits. 

Organizations can request a donation by emailing info@blacklandfw.com.

