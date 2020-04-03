Fort Worth Country Day Supports Community Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Students, parents, faculty and administrators at Fort Worth Country Day are giving back to the local Fort Worth community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The science department at FWCD donated unused science supplies and equipment to Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth. More than 230 medical goggles, aprons, face shields, and gloves were collected from high school classrooms and given to the hospital.

FWCD has also launched "The Fairy Project," in which funds are reallocated for in-person activities by giving gift cards to middle school teachers. Each day, the school surprises three different teachers via the Zoom video conferencing platform and gives them each a $25 gift card to a local business.

The FWCD community has also collected donations for four local nonprofit organizations.

The community collected dog food and dog toys for The Saving Hope Foundation, school supplies for Breakthrough Fort Worth, books for Como Community Center, and Clorox cleaning wipes for ACH Child and Family Services.

“We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the Fort Worth Country Day community has a true, genuine spirit of generosity, always seeking out meaningful ways to help make a difference in the Fort Worth community,” Eric Lombardi, head of school at FWCD, said. “As local businesses, organizations, and even entire industries across the region suffer dramatic closures and losses because of COVID-19, our teachers, students and administration are banding together to lend a helping hand to those in need during this great time of uncertainty. I take great pride in witnessing this joy and dedication to serving others and ‘flying higher’.”