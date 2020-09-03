Fort Worth Could Transform Hotel into Housing for COVID-19-Vulnerable People

Fort Worth is looking to transform a hotel into housing for high-risk COVID-19-vulnerable people and couples.

CARES Act funding could be used to purchase the HomeTowne Studios property at 3804 Tanacross Drive for $6.8 million and a zoning change request for Planned Development/Multifamily Residential has been submitted.

The property has approximately 120 units with contained kitchens and will require some renovations before leasing could begin.

A Zoning Commission hearing is set for Sept. 9 and the zoning change is expected to go before the City Council Sept. 15 with an expected closing date of Sept. 28.

Renovations would begin in October with leasing beginning in November.