Fort Worth

Fort Worth Could Transform Hotel into Housing for COVID-19-Vulnerable People

By Larry Collins

Fort Worth is looking to transform a hotel into housing for high-risk COVID-19-vulnerable people and couples.

CARES Act funding could be used to purchase the HomeTowne Studios property at 3804 Tanacross Drive for $6.8 million and a zoning change request for Planned Development/Multifamily Residential has been submitted.

The property has approximately 120 units with contained kitchens and will require some renovations before leasing could begin.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 12 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Arlington 9 hours ago

Arlington Police and UTA Police Help A Student Prepare for Possible Police Interactions

A Zoning Commission hearing is set for Sept. 9 and the zoning change is expected to go before the City Council Sept. 15 with an expected closing date of Sept. 28.

Renovations would begin in October with leasing beginning in November.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthcoronavirusTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us