Fort Worth City Buildings to Continue Masking, Other COVID-19 Safety Protocols

By Demetrius Harper

The City of Fort Worth says they will continue to use the current COVID-19 safety policies for all city buildings and facilities to ensure the safety of those within the buildings after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the statewide mask mandate earlier this week.

Early Tuesday afternoon on March 2, Abbott announced the executive order to lift the mask mandate and open Texas back up to 100%, including increasing the capacity of all businesses starting Wednesday, March 10.

The city will follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials and require masks and offer them for any employees and visitors in the city facilities.

Additionally, they will take temperature recordings of anyone entering a public facility to make sure no one is running a fever.

Signs will also still be in place to encourage and remind those of the distance to be to remain socially distanced.

