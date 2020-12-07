Forney High School Football Coach, 44, Dies of Complications From COVID-19

A 44-year-old football coach at Forney High School died of complications from COVID-19, his family says.

Jeremy Morgan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Jackrabbits, died Sunday.

"Forney ISD is deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Jeremy Morgan. Our thoughts and prayers are dedicated to his family, his friends, his students and colleagues," Forney ISD said in a statement. "Coach Morgan influenced the lives of many people as he lived his WHY daily on campus. His impact on students and the community are deeply appreciated."

