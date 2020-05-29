Forney Celebrates Return of Paramedics From COVID Battle in NYC

There was a celebration in Forney Friday night as part of a team of nearly two dozen North Texas paramedics returned home from fighting COVID-19 in New York City.

Renee Snell was among those waiting with a sign in hand to greet her husband after two months apart.

When he left in March, they thought it would be just two weeks.

“My nerves really kicked in about the time I was pulling into the parking lot here,” said Renee Snell.

As the operations manager for Medical Jets International, her husband, Dave Snell, spent those two months working 12 hours a day, seven days a week doing transports for the city’s most critically ill.

“The local fire department was inundated. Their guys were working 22 hours a day, getting two hours down, coming back in, and they were seeing a lot. We saw a lot when we got there. There was a lot of death,” said Dave Snell.

Though he said feels optimistic that the battle is nearly won, he described returning home as “bittersweet.”

Snell said it was difficult to leave those they’ve fought alongside for so many days, though he’s grateful to be back with his wife after their longest ever separation.

“I’m very blessed to be here. I feel like I was blessed to be a part of that, and I thank God for the opportunity,” said Dave.

