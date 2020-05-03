coronavirus

For Fourth Straight Day, Texas Surpasses 1,000 New Cases

This weekend is the first of the state's re-opening the economy after Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide "stay at home" order expired

By The Associated Press

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a worker holds open the door for shoppers to enter the North Park Mall in Dallas, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Texas charged into its first weekend of re-opening the economy with residents allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 1,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday and the number of deaths increased by at least 20.

State health officials reported 31,548 confirmed cases, and increase from 30,522 reported Saturday, and 867 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven't been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without showing symptoms.

This weekend is the first of the state's re-opening the economy after Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide "stay at home" order for nearly 30 million people expired on Friday.

Residents were allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers, although some protests of the closings continued.

