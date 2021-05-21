tarrant area food bank

Food Donation Lines Shorter as Texans Return to Work

Tarrant Area Food Bank serves 1,300 on average at recent drive-thru events as opposed to the 3,300 it once served

By Ben Russell

The hours-long lines at many North Texas food donation drive-thru events are now mostly long gone, according to organizers.

The latest in a series of Mega Mobile Markets in southwest Fort Worth, put on by the Tarrant Area Food Bank, drew about one-third of the crowd on Friday morning that a similar event would have likely pulled in during the height of the pandemic, according to a representative of the charity.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank anticipated a line of about 1,300 vehicles to pass through the lines on the grounds of Herman Clark Stadium, just north of Southwest Loop 820. Other, similar events at the same site drew a line of more than 3,300 vehicles.

“[I see] less cars, less cars,” said Alma Ramirez, of Fort Worth, who has been coming to these donation events for months. “It’s faster. [It means] that people don’t need a lot of food.”

As a result of the smaller crowd, it now takes an average of 25 minutes for someone seeking a food donation to make their way through the line, as opposed to the 90 minutes or more it would take people to traverse the entire line last fall.

In the last month, employers in Texas added 13,000 new jobs throughout the state, and the jobless rate dropped to 6.7%.

