First Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in Tarrant County

The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County health officials said the patient had traveled to a conference in Kentucky during late February.

“Because of the sensitive nature of this information, we are not allowed to provide specific information about the patient,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

The individual is currently in insolation at a local Fort Worth hospital and is being closely monitored by health care staff.

Investigators are currently interviewing household contacts and have identified places where the person has been and are currently reaching out to people who may have possibly been exposed.

Dallas County confirmed its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus earlier Tuesday.

Three other cases have also been confirmed in Collin County.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott