First North Texan Treated with Plasma from COVID-19 Survivor

Plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients may help people fighting infection.

Doctors say Jose Martinez, of Fort Worth, is the first North Texan to receive the treatment.

Before being diagnosed with COVID-19, Martinez was an active, outgoing 42-year-old.

Now, basic skills like walking are a challenge.

Martinez believes he contracted coronavirus from a coworker who tested positive.

Martinez spent three weeks at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

“We didn't ever imagine that the horror movie that we’re watching unfold in other parts of the country and the world would ever come to our living room,” said Martinez's sister Jacqueline Adams.

Martinez was in the ICU on a ventilator for 11 days.

He said he was given convalescent plasma from a COVID-19 survivor to help boost his ability to respond to infection.

“Jose would be the first to have received it in North Texas,” said Dr. John Burke, a pulmonary physician who treated Martinez.

Martinez said his condition began improving in about three days after receiving donated plasma. He was discharged on April 10, 12 days after the treatment.

“Then [to] see him walking in the pasture, what would be about five days after discharge was just exciting,” said Dr. Burke, who was sent a home video of Martinez relearning to walk.

Martinez said he lost about 30 pounds. He’s now in physical therapy and making strides toward recovery.

"Donate plasma and it will save a life. It saved mine,” said Martinez.

COVID-19 survivors are eligible to donate plasma 14 to 28 days after recovering.

Click here for patient eligibility requirements from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.