Methodist Dallas Medical Center 1 of 4 Texas Sites to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Monday: DSHS

Methodist Dallas Medical Center will be one of the first four hospitals in Texas to receive shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, state health officials say.

The other hospitals in the state that will receive shipments Monday are Wellness 360 in San Antonio, UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School and MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

State health officials said 19,500 doses would be distributed among the four sites Monday, with 75,075 more doses going to 19 additional sites Tuesday.

Parkland Memorial Hospital and UT Southwestern in Dallas and Texas Health Resources in Fort Worth are among the 19 hospitals slated to receive shipments Tuesday.

Initial doses will go almost entirely to frontline health care workers, Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang said.

“Those other priority groups, including the long-term care facilities, that’s going to take a couple weeks to get all of these covered," he said.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center will start immunizations for health care workers and staff who interact with COVID-19 patients when the shipment arrives, the hospital's president and chief operating officer Pam Stoyanoff told NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News.

Huang said the vaccine’s arrival was a “light at the end of the tunnel,” but with cases of COVID-19 rising across North Texas he urged people to continue to wear a mask and avoid gatherings.

“Absolutely need to reinforce that we can’t relax now, it is going to take several months before we get that coverage with the vaccine that is going to protect everyone,” Huang said.

The timeline for when the vaccine would be widely available to the general public remained unclear Sunday and will likely be sometime between late spring and fall 2021, Huang said.

In Tarrant County, government and health officials were also preparing for their first doses and urged people to continue social distancing.

“If you are out there, please don’t relax, this is not the time for us to lighten up on wearing the masks or doing the things we have talked about before,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said.

The remaining 16 Texas hospitals scheduled to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 Tuesday include:

Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Amarillo

Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline in Corpus Christi

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg

UT Health RGV in Edinburg

El Paso University Medical Center

University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston

Texas Children's Hospital in Houston

LBJ Hospital in Houston

CHI St. Luke's Health in Houston

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center in Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital

Ben Taub General Hospital in Houston

Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock

Shannon Pharmacy in San Angelo

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple

UT Health Science Center in Tyler

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.