First Coronavirus Death Reported in Hood County

By Matt Jackson

NBC 5 News

Health officials in Hood County reported the first death related to coronavirus in the county on Thursday.

The patient was a man in his 60's with pre-existing health conditions. Due to privacy concerns, no other identifying information will be released.

Hood County now reports 8 cases of coronavirus, including one recovery and one death.

