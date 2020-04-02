First Coronavirus Death Reported in Hood County

Health officials in Hood County reported the first death related to coronavirus in the county on Thursday.
The patient was a man in his 60's with pre-existing health conditions. Due to privacy concerns, no other identifying information will be released.
Hood County now reports 8 cases of coronavirus, including one recovery and one death.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.
**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.