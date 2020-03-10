First Case of Coronavirus Reported in Dallas County

Dallas County Health & Human Services has reported the first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County.

The individual is a 77-year-old out of state traveler with an extensive travel history.

The individual is currently being treated at a Dallas-area hospital. They were immediately identified and isolated at the hospital so staff could use personal protective equipment.

Three other patients with coronavirus have also been identified in Collin County.

Dallas County Reports First Presumptive Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case pic.twitter.com/TxLmqEC6nR — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 10, 2020

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott