Find COVID Vaccine, Booster Clinics in Dallas, Tarrant Counties This Week

North Texans looking for a COVID vaccine or booster can do so in either Dallas or Tarrant county this week. Each week the health departments and public hospitals hold clinics to make vaccines available to anyone who wants one.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended a Pfizer Covid booster shot for children ages 5 to 11 at least five months after their primary vaccination series, as infections are on the rise across the country and immunity from the first two doses wanes off.

The Food and Drug Administration's group of independent experts will meet on June 15 to review the data and make a recommendation on whether Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines for kids up to the age of 5 will receive authorization.

Details for Dallas and Tarrant counties are below.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

DALLAS COUNTY COVID VACCINES

Beginning Monday Parkland Health will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccines to the public at Parkland's Community Oriented Primary Care (COPC) health centers located throughout Dallas County by appointment only.

Individuals are reminded to bring their vaccine card and a form of identification.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

To schedule an appointment, call the Parkland COVID-19 helpline at 214-590-7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Saturday. Do not go to Parkland's Emergency Room or Urgent Care Emergency Center for a testing or vaccine appointment.

COVID-19 testing and vaccine is available at no cost to the patient, but Parkland may charge your insurance company or third-party payor (e.g. Medicare, Medicaid, etc.).

For more information about COVID-19 testing, please visit https://www.parklandhealth.org/covid-19-testing. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, please visit https://www.parklandhealth.org/covid-19-vaccines.

TARRANT COUNTY COVID VACCINES

Tarrant County Public Health hosts numerous pop-up COVID-19 clinics across Tarrant County each week in partnership with public and private organizations listed below.

Each site has the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and at times the Johnson & Johnson.

Children five and older are eligible for the vaccination. Parents need to bring proof of the child's age and their own ID for the vaccination. Booster vaccinations are available at all of the vaccination locations.

In addition to the vaccination opportunities below, the cities of Arlington, Fort Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Hurst, and Tarrant County College have also added opportunities for vaccinations. To find a local vaccine site, the County created a vaccine finder page: VaxUpTC website.

TARRANT COUNTY POP-UP LOCATIONS

Family Empowerment Zone

Saturday, May 21: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1125 E. Berry Street, Fort Worth

Greater Saint Stephen First Church

Monday, May 23: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

3728 East Berry Street, Fort Worth

Highland Village

Monday, May 23: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

120 Regency Parkway, Mansfield

NRH Senior Center Health Fair

Wednesday, May 25: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

6000 Hawk Avenue, North Richland Hills

Vaxmobile - Bedford Public Library

Thursday, May 26: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2424 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford

Revere Court of Arlington

Thursday, May 26: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

514 Central Park Drive, Arlington

Forest Hill Church of Christ

Friday, May 27: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3916 Forest Hill Circle, Fort Worth

TARRANT COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH CLINICS

Northwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3800 Adam Grubb Road, Lake Worth

Bagsby-Williams Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

3212 Miller Avenue, Fort Worth

Southeast Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

536 W Randol Mill, Arlington

Main Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.

1101 S. Main Street, Fort Worth

Southwest Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6551 Granbury Road, Fort Worth

Watauga Public Health Center

Monday to Friday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.

6601 Watauga Road, Watauga

The Vaxmobile is a partnership between Tarrant County Public Health and Trinity Metro to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities throughout Tarrant County. The 60-foot bus converted to a fully equipped mobile vaccine clinic will make weekly stops in the areas with the lowest vaccination rates on Thursdays. Vaccinations are also available at the six Tarrant County Public Health clinics listed above every day of the week.

For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.