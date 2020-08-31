Keller ISD

Fifth-Graders at Keller ISD Middle School Sent Home After Staffers Test COVID-19 Positive

Indian Springs Middle School in the Keller ISD.
Fifth-grade students at a Keller ISD school are being switched back to online-only coursework after a group of school staffers tested positive for COVID-19 just days after in-person lessons resumed for the year, the district says.

A Keller ISD statement confirmed three fifth-grade staff members at Indian Springs Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all 145 in-person fifth-grade students and fifth-grade staffers will move to online-only classes for two weeks and will remain in self-quarantine, the district said Monday morning.

The campus was "thoroughly sanitized and disinfected over the weekend," a district statement read.

As of Monday morning, there are a total of 11 positive COVID-19 cases among the Keller ISD community, according to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard. Of those, four are employees and seven are students.

Keller ISD began in-person and virtual classes on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

