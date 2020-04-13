Fidelity Investments is Open for Business, Accelerating Thousands of Hires

Fidelity Investments announced plans to accelerate the hiring of approximately 2,000 people to strengthen its ability to support customers Monday.

The majority of these new roles are financial consultants, licensed representatives, and customer service representatives, and they are beyond the thousands of roles the company hires for each year.

According to Fidelity, the accelerated hiring is part of the company's commitment to support clients during this challenging period and beyond.

“We have seen unprecedented engagement from our individual clients as well as 401(k), 403(b), defined benefit and stock plan participants, all of whom are turning to Fidelity to help them navigate this challenging environment," Kathy Murphy, president of Personal Investing at Fidelity Investments, said. "In addition, Fidelity, with its strong brand and differentiated client value, has seen significant business growth from investors opening new accounts. To ensure we continue to provide this strong support to clients, we are stepping up and hiring advisors and other financial professionals to continue helping them navigate their financial lives.”

Fidelity is offering expedited hiring, onboarding processes, and work-from-home arrangements to ensure the safety of associates.

Fidelity has also enhanced its support systems and resources related to time, flexibility, and care services for associates. These enhancements include time needed to manage unexpected home-life events and COVID-19 screening and testing services for associates and their families.

“Times are uncertain, but job seekers can be certain that they can build a dynamic career with Fidelity,” Bill Ackerman, head of Human Resources at Fidelity Investments said. “We want to assure people considering a new job that Fidelity continues to actively recruit and hire for several critical roles and is accelerating hiring in key customer-facing areas. And, new hires will experience a safe and enhanced onboarding process.”