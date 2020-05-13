FEMA Keeps Dallas’ Two Drive-Though COVID-19 Testing Sites Open Through June

FEMA said Wednesday the seven federally-supported COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Sites (CBTS) in Texas, including two in Dallas, will remain open through June 30.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins expressed concern earlier this week that the government might pull their support for the drive-through testing facilities at the American Airlines Center and the Ellis Davis Field House at the end of the month. Both facilities have the capability to test 500 people per day, a number the county can't currently make up in supplemental testing locations.

On Wednesday, FEMA said the sites will continue to operate through June 30 to further monitor and test citizens in an effort to reduce the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“We continue to work with our federal partners and the state of Texas to help the citizens of the state by supporting these testing sites. We share the governor’s vision that all Texans be tested,” said FEMA Region 6 Administrator Tony Robinson.

The seven CBTSs, which are federally supported, state managed and locally executed, are located in El Paso County, Dallas County (2), and Harris County (4), and are operated in conjunction with HHS and the state of Texas.

On Wednesday, Dallas County confirmed five more deaths of people infected with the virus and another 243 new cases. Though the numbers are still high, Jenkins said the trend indicated by the numbers is promising.

In addition to the CBTSs, earlier this week Jenkins announced four new Walmart stores that will begin offering COVID-19 testing on Friday with the ability to test 50 people per day, three days per week.

Meanwhile, Jenkins said the county has been trying to secure their own supply of reagents and kits needed to do even more testing, but that they haven't been successful getting them secured through state and federal channels. Even with the 1,000 tests done per day at the drive-through sites, Jenkins said Texas ranks either 49th or 50th in the country when it comes to testing for COVID-19 and that more testing is needed to safely reopen the county, state and country.

"We're nowhere near the rate of testing we need to have to have a safe reopening, that's why it's so important to make good decisions with personal responsibility," Jenkins said, who added that in addition to robust testing the the county also needed to see a 14-day decline in hospitalizations and ICU admissions. To date, Jenkins said, the county hasn't posted a two-day decline outside of a weekend when there is traditionally lower reporting.

New COVID-19 Testing Locations

Testing Now

Kroger Health at CitySquare, 1610 Malcolm X Boulevard

Saturday and Monday, 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday and friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart

1025 W. Trinity Mills Road, Carrollton

Tuesday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Walmart

9410 Webb Chapel Road, Dallas

Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Opening Friday

Walmart locations at 15757 Coit Road, Dallas; 951 Belt Line Road, DeSoto; 5305 N. Garland Avenue, Garland; 2501 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett; will offer testing Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

For more information: doineedacovid19test.com