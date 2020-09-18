Feds Say Lab's Woes Threaten Patient Safety; Texas Sent Thousands of COVID-19 Tests There

Texas used a laboratory for COVID-19 testing that has been under scrutiny for months by federal regulators, who found widespread flaws that could undermine the accuracy of results and pose “immediate jeopardy to patient health and safety,” according to records obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

The state suspended use of the California lab, NovaDX, on Wednesday, a day after The News informed Texas officials of a federal inspection report from July. The report questioned the qualifications of lab workers and found practices that could allow contamination of samples.

NovaDX has processed roughly 80,000 COVID-19 tests for Texans, a total that includes samples from two state-run test sites in southern Dallas, officials said.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News