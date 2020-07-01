Feds Plan to ‘Blitz' Test in Texas to Find Young Adults Silently Spreading COVID-19

Federal officials are developing plans for a “blitz” of testing in Texas and other states to find young adults who have no symptoms and may be unknowingly spreading the coronavirus.

The effort would target people under age 35 in “moderate-sized” communities, which have not yet been named.

“The strategy would be to surge test,” Admiral Brett Giroir, the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a press call Wednesday.

