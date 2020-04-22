Federal Inmate Dies of Coronavirus Amid Outbreak at Fort Worth Prison

An inmate at the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth died Wednesday of coronavirus, the Bureau of Prisons announced.

Arnoldo Almedia, 61, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 13 and was placed in isolation, the BOP said in a news release. His condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator Saturday.

Some 35 inmates and one staff member have tested positive at the Fort Worth prison, which houses inmates with medical issues.

Almedia was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to more than 15 years in prison on a drug charge. He had been in custody in Fort Worth since September 2018, the BOP said.

FMC Fort Worth houses 1,528 federal inmates.