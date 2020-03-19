Federal Courthouse in Plano Closing Over Coronavirus Fears

Employees and people who went to the federal courthouse in Plano on Wednesday are being asked to self-quarantine for two weeks because they may have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas will be closed through April 1 after a person with a presumptive positive case of COVID-19 visited the courthouse at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Anyone who was in the courthouse during that time is asked to self-quarantine, monitor their symptoms and seek medical guidance from a health care provider.

Any court cases and appointments scheduled within the closure will be postponed until further notice.

Courthouse staff are being asked to work from home during the quarantine period of 14 days.

The United States District Clerk's Office and courthouses in Sherman remain open, in addition to clerk’s offices and courthouses in Beaumont, Lufkin, Marshall, Texarkana and Tyler.