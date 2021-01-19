Fate Officer Battling COVID-19 Now on Road to Recovery

As he lies in a hospital room at Baylor University Medical Center, Clint Willoughby’s family says the question’s no longer if but when he’ll return home.

“There were so many days where we weren’t sure,” said Clint’s wife Cynthia Willoughby.

The 41-year-old Fate Public Safety Officer was first admitted to an Allen hospital in early December after testing positive for COVID-19.

Until Saturday when she was finally allowed in his room, Willoughby said she hadn't seen her husband in 50 days.

She was the first to be hospitalized with the virus.

Then on the day of her release, he was admitted.

His decline was quick.

“It's been such a humbling experience for us just because he's so strong, and he's the one who takes care of us,” said Willoughby.

But once he got sick, it was up to her, his daughters, stepsons and grandchildren to take care of him. As other families have experienced, that meant checking in via a phone screen.

For nearly three weeks, Clint was sedated while intubated and relying on a ventilator to breathe.

Doctors decided he also needed ECMO, a life support treatment Willoughby said they learned was in short supply.

“It’s not very easy to get an ECMO bed anywhere. They looked as far as Galveston, as far as Alabama, other states, and no one had openings. So, it was honestly just by the grace of God that he got one here in Dallas,” said Willoughby.

She said it was just one of the countless times the family felt the power of prayer from a community that was bigger than they knew.

“People who pray for us, we don't even know. It's just very surreal. It's completely overwhelming,” said Willoughby.

Clint was taken off of ECMO in just the last few days.

Tuesday, Willoughby said he remained on low ventilation, which they hope to wean him off of soon.

He's also begun physical therapy to relearn the use of limbs that have sat idle for more than a month.

"It's definitely a marathon and we have to pace ourselves,” said Willoughby.

Still, she said doctors have given them hope a full recovery is on the horizon.

